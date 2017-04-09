First picture of police responding to disturbance on Sheffield street late last night

The first pictures have emerged of police responding to a disturbance on a Sheffield street late last night.

The picture, sent into The Star, shows a police cordon blocking off Scott Road at around 1am.

A number of police officers are seen standing outside a house as they investigated a "disturbance" on the street.

Officers were first called to the incident at around 11.50pm and, upon their arrival, found that two cars had been damaged.

A third vehicle, believed to be a ieved to be a 4x4 type car, is thought to have left the area shortly afterwards.

Police closed the road for an hour whilst a helicopter was seen searching the area.

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area last night.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1453 of 8 April 2017.