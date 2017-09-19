First picture of Chesterfield murder victim released

The family of a man killed in Chesterfield have released a photograph of him.
Leon Pirdue, aged 32, from Newbold, was found dead in a house in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am on Sunday, September 17.
Paramedics made the discovery and alerted Derbyshire Police.
Detectives have been granted more time to question a 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, who have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.
