First picture of Chesterfield murder victim released

The family of a man killed in Chesterfield have released a photograph of him.

Leon Pirdue, aged 32, from Newbold, was found dead in a house in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am on Sunday, September 17.

Paramedics made the discovery and alerted Derbyshire Police.

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, who have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.