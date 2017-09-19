First picture of bus involved in crash in Sheffield

This is the bus involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.

the Stagecoach single-decker was involved in a collision at the junction of Langsett Road and Normandale Road, Hillsborough, earlier this morning.

It ended up on the central reservation, blocking the road in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Trams were suspended between Shalesmoor and Middlewood, with shuttle buses put on to transport commuters between both stops.

Details of what happened have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Langsett Road is now re-open and buses are operating as normal.