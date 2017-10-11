First look inside exciting new bar and live music venue in Sheffield city centre

Its gone through a number of changes recently but now Edward's on Glossop Road are looking to find success with their new bar.

The Star revealed last month that Edward's Glossop Road would be opening in Sheffield city centre on the former Stone & Taps site.

Billed as a 'creative innovation' and a 'space to get together', the cool, new bar will officially open its doors on Thursday with a launch party.

Its owners have been quick redesigning the premises and it seems their hard work has paid off in this new video.

The bar has been kitted out in a dark, red decor complete with a disco ball for live music.

Edward's will be opened by the people behind the popular Ship Inn on Kelham Island and will be serving free food at the opening party.

Edward's Glossop Road (s)

Stone & Taps closed its doors in June, less than six months after opening.