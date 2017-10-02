First joint fire and police station opens in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire firefighters and police are working under the same roof for the first time.

The region's first joint fire and police station opened today in Maltby, Rotherham.

Police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings, chief fire officer James Courtney and chief superintendent Rob Odell.

Firefighters have moved from High Street to join their police colleagues in Byford Road.

The Government awarded £560,000 to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police for the project, which will mean both organisations can share running costs.

The move has shifted fire service resources around a mile closer to the east side of Rotherham, which traditionally accounts for a greater volume of emergency incidents compared to lower risk areas to the east of Maltby.

The aim is also to improve services by sharing knowledge and expertise on issues such as antisocial behaviour and car crashes.

Chief fire officer James Courtney said: “This new facility is the first of its kind in South Yorkshire and represents the best possible, physical example of our commitment to work more closely with our emergency service partners.

"By working alongside each other under one roof, we think the move will benefit both organisations by improving how we work together to solve problems we both face, which can only help to improve the quality of the service we offer to local people.”

Fire Authority chair Coun Linda Burgess, said: “The Fire Authority has always been clear that collaboration should be about more than badges on buildings and saving money, with local people at the heart of any of the decisions we make.

"With this in mind, I am pleased to see the completion of the first joint police and fire station in South Yorkshire - not just as a symbol of the joint work the fire service is leading on with the police, but also because of the benefits I expect it to bring to both organisations and the community itself.”

Chief superintendent Rob Odell, district commander for Rotherham, said: “I’ve no doubt that this joint venture will help us to provide a more coordinated service to the public, particularly on issues dealt with by both services.

"This provides us with an excellent opportunity to better share information and to help meet the demands of modern policing, where working alongside our partners is vital in meeting the needs of our communities.”

And Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner, added: “The joint fire and police station at Maltby offers a number of positive opportunities for the police and fire services to work together and collaborate.

"This new cost-effective way of working will allow agencies to share information and work more effectively together.

"The building will help reduce overheads to both organisations at a time when, the taxpayers want to see their money being spent on the safety of South Yorkshire residents and not on buildings and their running costs.”

The Policing and Crime Act 2016 placed a new, statutory duty on all three emergency services to look at opportunities to work with one another better to improve efficiency and effectiveness.