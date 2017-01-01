Search

Firework put in South Yorkshire outbuilding on New Year’s Day

Firefighters dealt with a car blaze in Sheffield this morning

Fire crews were called to a residential street shortly after the new year began after a firework was put in an outbuilding.

Firefighters were on the scene at Wilson Street, Wombwell, Barnsley, at 12.15am.

A South Yorkshie Fire and Rescue spokesman from Barnsley fire station said: “The firework was sent in to an outbuilding. No serious damage was caused and nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

“Three fire engines attended, one from Barnsley station, one from Cudworth and one from Dearne station. We came away at 1am.”

