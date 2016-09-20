Firefighters tackle Sheffield rubbish blaze

Firefighters dealt with a pile of rubbish set alight in Sheffield.

Flames were spotted on Greenland Road, Darnall, at 11.50pm.

Another pile of rubbish was found burning off Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster.

Last night crews dealt with a Seat Leon found alight in Halifax Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield and another car burning in Alexandra Road, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.

It is not yet know what caused either fire.

A wheelie bin was found burning in Broadway, East Dene, Rotherham, in the early hours of this morning.

The cause has not yet been logged.

Anyone with information about the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.