Firefighters tackled a huge blaze overnight close to a Rotherham watehouse.

The fire on the Kiveton Park Industrial Estate, Manor Road, Kiveton Park, involved waste metals, wiring and cylinders.

Firefighters in action in Kiveton Park (Picture: Tim Ansell)

It broke out close to plant machinery and a warehouse, which firefighters battled to protect.

Crews from Aston Park, Maltby and Birley Moor stations in Sheffield, along with firefighters from Worksop, extinguished the flames.

The cause is not yet known.

