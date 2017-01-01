Firefighters tackle car blaze

Firefighters tackled a car blaze shortly before the new year began.

Crews from Central fire station were called out to Framingham Road, Arbourthorne, at 11.37pm yesterday evening, December 31 to reports of a car fire.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The car was parked on the street. When we arrived the car was so badly damaged it was impossible to tell what had caused the fire.

“The car was a Peugeot people carrier type car, but I don’t know the exact model. I can’t say it wwas a deliberate fire or not. The owner of the car was advised to call the police.”

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.