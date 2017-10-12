Firefighters tackle blaze in Barnsley street

Firefighters are dealing with a house fire in Barnsley this morning.
They were called to Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, at 7.05am.
Four fire engines were initially deployed.
No other details have yet been released.
Firefighters are dealing with a house fire in Barnsley this morning.
They were called to Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, at 7.05am.
Four fire engines were initially deployed.
No other details have yet been released.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.