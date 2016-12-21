Firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit in Sheffield

Firefighters have spent this morning tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Sheffield.
The blaze at Parts for Peugeot on Carlisle Street East, Attercliffe, was discovered at 4.40am.
Three fire engines were deployed to the scene.
The cause is not yet known.
