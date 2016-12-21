Firefighters tackle blaze at industrial unit in Sheffield

Firefighters have spent this morning tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Sheffield.

The blaze at Parts for Peugeot on Carlisle Street East, Attercliffe, was discovered at 4.40am.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene.

The cause is not yet known.

Plea for help after woman found unconscious in Sheffield street

Cash and cigarettes stolen during armed raid at Sheffield shop

Ex-footballerturned South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for 'regular abuse' of cocaine

VIDEO: Woman pushed to ground and robbed of handbag in Sheffield street

Sheffield number one would be 'Christmas miracle', says man behind Chip Pan charity single

SouthYorkshire Police special constable dismissed for 'racist and puerile' Facebook posts

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE