Firefighters spent eight hours dealing with a huge blaze at a disused building in Rotherham overnight.

They received the call about the fire in Dalton Lane, Dalton, Rotherham, at 7pm and remained at the scene until 3am.

Firefighters at the scene of a huge blaze in Dalton last night (Picture: Tim Ansell)

Crews are due to return this morning to check that the fire is fully out and to look into the cause of the blaze.