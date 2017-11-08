Firefighters rescue residents trapped in flats after arson attack in Sheffield

Firefighters rescued residents trapped in a block of flats in Sheffield after a blaze was started in the stairwell - blocking their exit.

Crews were alerted to the fire on Longley Hall Road, Longley, at 6.50pm and found flames on the stairwell trapping five residents in their flats on the third floor.

Fire service call handlers gave survival advice to the residents until firefighters arrived and climbed up a ladder to reach them while others extinguished the flames.

Once the fire was out the residents were led to safety.

The fire is being treated as arson.

Anyone with information on the culprit should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.