A fox trapped in a 10ft well was rescued by firefighters.

The fox fell into an open well in Majuba Street, Walkley, at around 7.20pm yesterday and was unable to escape.

Firefighters were called out to help a fox trapped in a well last night

An RSPCA officer alerted to the incident called South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for assistance.

A ladder was placed down the well to reach the fox.

It is being cared for by the RSPCA and will be returned to the wild once well enough.