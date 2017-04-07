Firefighters dealt with a series of arson attacks last night, with a car, sofa and field all set alight.

HEADLINE - Firefighters called to series of arson attacks in South Yorkshire

In Sheffield, they were called out to a discarded sofa which was set alight to the rear of a house in St Thomas Road, Upperthorpe.

They also dealt with some rubbish set on fire in Daresbury View, Arbourthorne.

Crews were alerted to two fires in Denaby Main, Doncaster - one in a field off Thrybergh Court and pallets and garden waste in Tickhill Square.

A car, believed to have been a Renault Megane, was torched in School Lane, Thrybergh.