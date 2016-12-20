Firefighters called to Doncaster golf course

Firefighters dealt with a fence set alight on a golf course in Doncaster.
The fire on Leger Way involved a fence.
It was reported at 8.45pm last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
