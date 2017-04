Firefighters dealt with three blazes in South Yorkshire which were all caused by barbecues over the weekend.

Last night bushes went up in flames in Station Road, Woodhouse, after flames from a barbecue spread.

And on Saturday night flames from an unattended barbecue spread to an outhouse in a garden in Birchall Avenue, Whiston, Rotherham and a wooden deck went up in flames after a barbecue was lit in Leybourne Road, Kimberworth Road, Rotherham.