Search

Firefighters called to arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Firefighters dealt with a number of arson attacks

Firefighters dealt with a number of arson attacks

0
Have your say

A car, van, wheelie bins and rubbish were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire overnight.

Firefighters dealt with a recycling bin set alight in the car park of The Dome in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning along with rubbish and a fence torched in Whitelee Road, Mexborough.

Last night, a van was set alight in Manor Lane, Manor, Sheffield and a car was torched in Netherwood Road, Wombwell, Barnsley.

In Sheffield, rubbish was set on fire in Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen and a recycling bin was torched in Bassledene Road, Manor.

Two wheelie bins were found burning in Crown Avenue, Cudworth, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Back to the top of the page