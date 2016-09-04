Firefighters called out to Sheffield flat after resident leaves cooking on

Fire crews had to respond to smoke streaming out of a flat window only to find out the occupant had left the cooking on and gone out.

Engines from Elm Lane, Central and Rivelin stations in Sheffield attended a block of flats on Longley Hall Way in Longley at around 10pm.

The crews had to force their way in as nobody was home to remove the smoke from the flat.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "A neighbour had spotted quite a lot of smoke coming from the flat so called it in.

"We sent three crews up because you don't know what you're dealing with until you arrive and assess the situation.

"We soon realised that the resident had left some cooking on and we had to gain entry to remove the smoke from the flat - it could've been a lot worse."