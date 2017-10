Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a blaze at a large industrial skip in South Yorkshire.

One crew from Rotherham attended the scene on Briery Walk on the Munsbrough estate in Greasbrough at around 2am on Saturday.

The crew stayed at the scene for around 60 minutes.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said the cause of the blaze was 'unknown'.

If you have any information on this incident, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.