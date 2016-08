Fire crews have been sent out to a Sheffield allotment plot, after arsonists torched a building on the site.

The fire was started at a building on the Hinde House Lane allotment plot in Windmill Lane, Firth Park at around 10.45pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed two appliances were sent out to the blaze, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

They said: "The building, believed to have been a shed, was completely destroyed by the fire."