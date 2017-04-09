Firefighters' barbecue warning

A spate of fires from disposable barbecues have firefighters warning Sheffielders to make sure they're cooled before getting rid of them.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue representatives say they have been called to a spate of incidents in Sheffield as the weather warms up.

Residents aren't ensuring their disposable barbecues are properly extinguished before putting them in the bin.

The latest incident happened at Brocco Bank on Saturday afternoon.

A fire crew was stood down while en route, but a spokesperson from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue re-iterated the call to dispose of the barbecues properly.

People enjoying the weather aren't thinking of how hot their disposable barbecues are when throwing them away.

"Afterwards, people are just throwing them in the bin when they're still red hot," the spokesperson said.

"It's a problem we have in the warm weather," he said.

He urged people to make sure their barbecues have cooled properly before disposal.