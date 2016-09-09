Fire service called out to Doncaster bus blaze

Firefighters were called out to extinguish a blaze on a bus that caught light as it was travelling down at Doncaster road this morning.

The fire took place in Bennetthorpe in Doncaster town centre at around 9.05am.

Two appliances were sent from Doncaster and Edlington stations.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We arrived on the scene at around 9.05am and the bus was well alight by this time.

"We left the scene at around 9.30am."

No-one is believed to have been injured in the blaze.