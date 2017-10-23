Fire safety warning to Sheffield students 'propping open doors to make friends'

Thousands of students new to the city are being urged to ditch door wedges as they pose a fire safety risk.

Firefighters said scores of first-year students could be tempted to wedge open fire doors at university halls of residence and in other accommodation as a way of helping to make new friends.

But firefighters are reminding those starting university in Sheffield that these doors are supposed to be kept shut to keep them safe in the event of a major blaze.

Their safety plea comes as part of Student Fire Safety Week between October 23 and 29 and fire officers are urging students to find other, more safe ways of making friends.

Amy Jenkinson, business fire safety manager, said: "Fire doors are a crucial part of the passive fire protection of every commercial, public and multiple occupancy building.

"They save lives and property and should never be propped open. They are designed to stop a fire spreading as fast, which is especially important in accommodation like student complexes where multiple people live.

“We’re aware door wedges are often used in student accommodation blocks to promote friendship, but suggest that there are safer and more effective ways of making new friends- from a cup of tea and a packet of biscuits, to sharing some music or a film.”

Other tips issued by the brigade includes:-

*Don’t cook under the influence of alcohol- buy a takeaway after a night out instead

*Switch off electrical appliances like mobile chargers, laptops and hair straighteners when not in use

*Plan and practice an escape route with your house mates. In the event of a fire- get out, stay out and dial 999.