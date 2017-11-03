Fire in Sheffield tower block was arson attack

A fire discovered in a tower block in Sheffield last night was an arson attack.

Firefighters were called to a block on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, at 8.15pm and found flames in the communal lobby.

Clothing and rubbish placed on top of a fridge had been deliberately set on fire.

The flames did not spread to any flats.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "This incident was dealt with quickly and professionally by our firefighters and there was no immediate danger to residents.

"But any deliberate fire is extremely reckless, as it can quickly spread and put lives in danger."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.