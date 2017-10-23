Fire in Sheffield park was arson attack

Firefighters were called out after a wheelie bin was set alight in the entrance to a park in Sheffield.

The blaze, off Vikinglea Road, Manor, was discovered at 11.10pm yesterday.

Last night, a Volkswagen Golf was torched in Priory Road, Lundwood, Barnsley and a pile of waste was set on fire in the car park of an old gym in New Orchard Lane, Thurcroft, Rotherham.

A pile of rubbish was also set alight in Dearne Road, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Barnsley, last night.

At around midnight on Saturday, an Audi A3 was torched in Princess Street, Staincross, Barnlsey and the night before a Citroen was fired in Darley Avenue, Athersley South, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.