Fire extinguishers stolen from tower blocks in Sheffield

Thieves have stolen fire extinguishers from communal areas in high rise tower blocks in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said that over the last two weeks a number of extinguishers have been stolen from blocks in Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley.

Officers investigating the spate of thefts want to hear from anyone who knows who is responsible or where the fire extinguishers are.

The towers are fitted with water sprinkler systems in a hid to reduce the risk of a fire in a flat taking hold and spreading through the block.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The last two weeks has seen a large number of fire extinguishers stolen from the multi-storey flats on Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley.

"At this time there are no leads as to who is responsible for their disappearance."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.