Fire crews investigate suspected arson at Sheffield home

An investigation has been launched after a burning object was put through the letter box of a Sheffield house.

Fire crews were called to Popple Street, Page Hall, just after 2am this morning, January 1, to reports of a suspected arson attack.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman from Central fire station said: “We were called at 2.15am. We sent three fire engines.

“It looked like something had been put through the letter box. The occupant had already put out the fire himself when we arrived.

“We were there for about half an hour. We don’t know what had been put through the letter box.

“We don’t know how many people were in the house, but nobody was injured.

“There was significant damage to the back door and some minor smoke damage to the kitchen.”

At 3am, crews from Elm Lane fire station went to property to put steel plates over the letter box to prevent any other objects been put through the door.