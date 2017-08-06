Fire crews called to shed blaze at Thurnscoe

Have your say

South Yorkshire Fire crews were called out to a number of blazes across Sheffield and the region last night.

A crew from Birley fire station took half an hour to extinguish a garden fire at Armstead Road in Sothall.

After getting the call out at about 2am, they arrived to find a fence on fire at the property.

Someone set a door and rubbish on fire at Hartley Brook, and Elm Lane crews were sent to attend.

The call came in at about 8pm, and they were on the scene for about half an hour, putting out the small fire.

A Dearne crew spent one-and-a-half hours at a shed fire on George Street, Thurnscoe shortly before 1am today.

From 12.40am onwards, the Rivelin Valley crew was dealing with two bin fires on Worrall Road.

After extinguishing a skip bin blaze at 12.40, they were called to another bin on fire nearby at 1.15am.

Meanwhile, a Barnsley crew responded to reports of smoke billowing near the Park Road allotments at about 9.50pm on Saturday.

It was just a resident burning waste.