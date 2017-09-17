Fire crew called out to suspected arson attack at Sheffield allotment

Firefighters were called out to a suspected arson attack at allotments in Sheffield.
One crew from Central station were called at around 11pm on Saturday to land off Hangingwater Road in Endcliffe to reports a box containing garden tools was on fire.
A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said blaze was 'small in size' and didn't spent too much time at the scene.
Earlier the same night, one crew from Parkway station attended a fire on wasteland off Staniforth Road in Darnall at around 8pm.
A station spokesman said the blaze was started deliberately.
Any information about any arson attacks across Sheffield, call police on 101.
