Fire crew called out to suspected arson attack at Sheffield allotment

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to a suspected arson attack at allotments in Sheffield.

One crew from Central station were called at around 11pm on Saturday to land off Hangingwater Road in Endcliffe to reports a box containing garden tools was on fire.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said blaze was 'small in size' and didn't spent too much time at the scene.

Earlier the same night, one crew from Parkway station attended a fire on wasteland off Staniforth Road in Darnall at around 8pm.

A station spokesman said the blaze was started deliberately.

Any information about any arson attacks across Sheffield, call police on 101.