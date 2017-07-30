Fire crew called out as yobs start bin fire at Sheffield KFC

Have your say

Yobs set fire to two waste bins at a KFC in Sheffield.

One crew from Parkway fire station had to be called out to extinguish a blaze at the fast-food restaurant on Broughton Lane close to Valley Centertainment.

The station received the call at around 6.30am on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said spokesman two big refuse bins were well alight when the crew attended and the incident is being treated as arson.