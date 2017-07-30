Fire authority decides on new chief officer for South Yorkshire

Have your say

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has chosen its a permanent deputy chief fire officer.

Martin Blunden has been given the job he had been carrying out on a temporary bases since January.

The authority said he was the standout candidate from a 'strong field' of external applicants.

Martin, 49, was previously assistant chief fire officer and has more than 20 years' experience across three fire and rescue services.

He is also the National Fire Chief’s Council lead for national operational learning and was recently appointed chairman of the UK Fire & Rescue Service football section.

Fire Authority chairman coun Linda Burgess, said: “I would like to congratulate Martin on his appointment.

"The panel was particularly impressed with Martin’s recent achievements in South Yorkshire, his vision for the future of our service and his impressive experience from across the fire sector.”