Fire at former South Yorkshire school was arson

A blaze at a former South Yorkshire school was started deliberately.

The fire broke out at the former Grove Street School on Grasmere Road, Barnsley, at 7.10pm on Friday.

At the height of the blaze there were five fire engines at the scene.

Crews left at around 10.45pm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Ravers caught by police in Sheffield woodland

Family of Sheffield schoolgirl hit by car back petition for safer crossing

Warning over sick new "salt and ice" challenge sweeping schools which causes horrific burns and permanent scars

COURT: Litter lout who dumped a pile rubbish from his van in Sheffield gets a fine

REVEALED: Who won our poll to find Sheffield's best song?

Sheffield United: New striker set to arrive at Bramall Lane today

Sheffield Wednesday: ‘We need another winning run...we have no choice’ - Tom Lees