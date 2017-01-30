Fir Vale School praised by Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire

A Sheffield secondary school has received the seal of approval from a top dignitary.

Staff and students at Fir Vale Academy, in Page Hall, were delighted to receive a visit from Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe.

The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, during his visit to Fir Vale School

He has shown considerable interest in the area around the school and recently walked the streets of Page Hall and Bungreave to talk to the community and see first hand what problems they faced.

Lord Lieutenant Combe toured the school on an enrichment day, which is dedicated to learning and gaining new employability skills. He visited several Stem - science, technology, engineering and maths, activities and spoke with staff and students.

He also visited English classes, met with a year nine group preparing a presentation on skills for apprenticeships, which they were delivering to officials from the Department of Work and Pensions and encouraged year 11 students in their science revision work.

Lord Lieutenant Come said he was heartened by what he saw, particularly the calm and inclusive nature of the school with dozens nationalities working amicably together on projects.

The Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, visits Fir Vale School

Headteacher Breffni Martin said: "These have been such a successful few years for Fir Vale Academy, being awarded the Good Ofsted rating, winning the National top 10 per cent Award for Progress in 2015, being chosen as a successful Focus School in the 2016 Parliamentary Review and being described by Philip Hammond as one of the great education success stories of the past 15 years”.

The Lord Lieutenan will continue his relationship with the school by being guest of honour at its presentation and awards evening and with his honorary involvement in the establishment of the Fir Vale Cadet Medical Corps, in partnership with the armed forces and the NHS.

