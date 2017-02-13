Find out where arsonists have been torching cars and vans across South Yorkshire

Four vehicles were damaged in an arson attack on a Rotherham street over the weekend.

A transit van was set alight in Pottery Lane, Rawmarsh, in the early hours of Saturday and the flames spread to another van, Land Rover and Ford Mondeo parked nearby.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

Over the weekend they also dealt with a BMW torched in Larch Hill, Darnall and a Citroen Picasso set alight in High Greave Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

Three vans were set on fire in Doncaster, with crews called to Back Lane, Micklebring; Beacon Lane, Clifton and Rakes Lane, Old Edlington.

A van was also set alight in Rose Place, Wombwell, Barnsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

