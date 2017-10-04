Fighter jets scrambled to to intercept Ryanair plane over southern England

Have your say

Sonic booms rocked parts of eastern and southern England this morning as fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Ryanair plane.

Two Typhoons from RAF and Coningsby is Lincolnshire broke the sound barrier as they raced to intercept the holiday jet.

The military jets escorted the airliner to Stansted Airport where it landed safely.

A Ryanair spokesman has said the incident is believed to have been caused by a hoax security alert.