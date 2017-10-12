Fifty Shades of Grey creator's visit to Derbyshire stately home

Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James paid a visit to Chatsworth House today - and has raved about it on social media.

The writer, who created the best selling erotic triology, achieved international fame when her sexy debut novel about a romance between a millionaire and college student was published in 2011.

EL James tweeted: "Wonderful visit to Chatsworth House and gardens today. If you've not been GO. It's fabulous.

Thank you to all there for the warm welcome." Perhaps the London-based author, who is currently working on her next novel, was seeking inspiration for her next 'provocative romance' in Derbyshire? Fifty Shades of Grey has topped best-seller lists around the world, selling over 125 million copies worldwide.

It has been translated into 52 languages, and set a record in the UK as the fastest-selling paperback of all time. Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, were published in 2012. The first too have been made into films starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, and Fifty Shades Freed is due for release in cinemas next February.