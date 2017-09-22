FIFA 18 Sheffield Wednesday player ratings revealed ahead of game's release

Have your say

It's just two weeks until FIFA 18 is released and the player ratings for all clubs have finally been revealed after weeks of teasing.

With the first Steel City derby in five seasons just two days away, fans will be eager to see how both teams stack up.

After narrowly missing out on the play-off final last year, Wednesday have made a steady start to the new Championship season.

Carlos Carvalhal's men have won three of their opening eight games with striker Gary Hooper leading the way with four goals.

However, Hooper hasn't made the top spot in Sheffield Wednesday's FIFA 18 player ratings with that honour being shared by loan-signing Frederico Venancio and goalkeeper Kieren Westwood.

The centre-half is still waiting to make his first Owls appearance since arriving on a season-long loan deal from Vitoria de Setubal.

Venancio, a former Portuguese Under-21 international, and Westwood have a rating of 75 followed by fellow new signing Joost Van Aken on 74.

Seven players are on 73 ratings, including four of Wednesday's strikers, with Cameron Dawson the lowest rated player in the squad on 57.

George Boyd, a summer arrival from Burnley, gets a rating of 72 while deadline-day signing Jacob Butterfield is on 70.

Here is a full list of the Sheffield Wednesday FIFA 18 ratings.

Frederico Venancio - 75

Kieren Westwood - 75

Joost Van Aken - 74

Jordan Rhodes - 73

Fernando Forestieri - 73

Gary Hooper - 73

Marco Matias - 73

Sam Hutchinson - 73

Barry Bannan - 73

Tom Lees - 73

Steven Fletcher - 72

David Jones - 72

George Boyd - 72

Almen Abdi - 71

Kieran Lee - 71

Adam Reach - 71

Ross Wallace - 71

Jacob Butterfield - 70

Jack Hunt - 70

Lucas Joao - 69

Glenn Loovens - 69

Liam Palmer - 69

Daniel Pudil - 69

Lewis Mcgugan - 67

Atdhe Nuhiu - 66

Morgan Fox - 65

Joe Wildsmith - 64

Jake Kean - 64

Cameron Dawson - 57