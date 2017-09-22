FIFA 18 Sheffield United player ratings revealed ahead of game's release

Have your say

It's just two weeks until FIFA 18 is released and the player ratings for all clubs have finally been revealed after weeks of teasing.

With the first Steel City derby in five seasons just two days away, fans will be eager to see how both teams stack up.

Sheffield United have made an impressive start to life in the Championship, winning five of their first eight games and currently in the play-off places.

However, despite this impressive start, just one Sheffield United player has broken the 70 rating with the lowest rated player on 55.

A 26-man squad has been included in the FIFA 18 list, including deadline-day signing Clayton Donaldson.

Billy Sharp is the only United player in the 70s, yet he has been beaten in the ratings by five Sheffield Wednesday strikers.

Four United players then have a rating of 69, including Richard Stearman, John Fleck, Ched Evans and Clayton Donaldson.

There are 24 players with ratings in the 60's with just goalkeeper Jake Eastwood lower than that with a rating of 55.

Loan signing Cameron Carter-Vickers has a respectable rating of 68 as does new signing John Lundstram with goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, on 64.

Here are the full ratings.

Billy Sharp - 70

Ched Evans - 69

Clayton Donaldson - 69

John Fleck - 69

Richard Stearman - 69

John Lundstram - 68

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 68

Chris Basham - 68

Mark Duffy - 67

Enda Stevens - 67

Caolan Lavery - 66

Paul Coutts - 66

Daniel Lafferty - 66

Kieron Freeman - 66

Leon Clarke - 65

George Baldock - 65

Simon Moore - 65

David Brooks - 64

Jake Wright - 64

Jack O'Connell - 64

Jamal Blackman - 64

Samir Carruthers - 63

Nathan Thomas - 63

Ben Heneghan - 63

James Hanson - 62

Jake Eastwood - 55