Festival goers at Sheffield's Peace in the Park festival break into Jeremy Corbyn chant

This is the moment Peace in the Park festival goers erupted into a euphoric chant for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour party enjoyed a successful election campaign in Sheffield; holding four of their seats and winning Sheffield Hallam from the Liberal Democrats.

Celebrations at Peace in the Park - image by Mara Nicola

Jared O Mara gained Nick Clegg's Hallam seat with Paul Blomfield (Central), Gill Furniss (Brightside & Hillsborough), Clive Betts (South East) and Louise Haigh (Heeley) and holding their seats.

The result means that all five constituencies in Sheffield now have a Labour MP and that fact was not lost on these festival-goers.

This video shows hundreds of people celebrating Labour's performance in the general election and, in particular, the leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The chant for Corbyn, which is more commonly heard at football matches, is adapted from the White Stripe's Seven Nation Army song.

Corbyn has recently told Copa90 that he was moved by the chant, which was first aired in May at a concert in Tranmere.

An estimated 7,000 revellers packed into The Ponderosa in Upperthorpe to celebrate Peace in the Park.

The free music event has been staged annually since 2003 and started as an anti-war protest.