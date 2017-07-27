Ferrari crashes and bursts into flames on M1 in South Yorkshire

A driver of this costly Ferrari had a lucky escape after coming off the M1 in South Yorkshire.

A driver of this costly Ferrari had a lucky escape after coming off the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Pictures posted by officers from South Yorkshire Police Ops Support show the mangled supercar in a field close to the motorway between Junction 37 and 38 near Barnsley.

Police say the car lost control, flew into the air and burst into flames earlier today.

But miraculously, the driver of the 430 Scuderia only came away cuts and bruises.

The driver told police he had 'only picked the car up an hour before' the crash took place.

The black Ferrari after coming off the M1 in South Yorkshire. Picture: SYP Ops

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were deployed to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst in to flames.

"Road conditions were wet at the time and as officers arrived on scene it became clear there was a vehicle well alight and colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were in attendance.

"Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road and weather conditions. Please take more care!"