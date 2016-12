A police search is underway for a man missing from his home in South Yorkshire.

Steven Whiteley, aged 49, was last seen at around 10.50am this morning in the Athersley North area of Barnsley.

He is white, 6ft tall, of average build with short, dark hair.

Mr Whiteley, who is clean shaven, was wearing a dark-coloured beanie hat and dark coat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.