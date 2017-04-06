Fears for South Yorkshire teenager missing for over 24 hours

Fears are growing for the safety of a South Yorkshire teenager who has not been seen for over 24 hours.

Callum Radcliffe, aged 14, was last seen at around 11am yesterday in Old Hall Road, Bentley.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are incredibly concerned for Callum’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him or who might know where he is."

He has ginger hair and is of a stocky build.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.