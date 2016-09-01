Father and son’s big run

A Sheffield dad is running a marathon to raise funds and awareness for the hospital that saved his baby son’s life.

Ian Parkes has teamed up with his own father, Adrian, to run the Nottingham Robin Hood Half Marathon later this month in honour of Oliver, who is now three-years-old.

“Oliver was born in 2013 and from the very beginning it was clear that he was having issues with his breathing,” said Ian, aged 32.

“He was taken to the Special Care Baby Unit at Jessops hospital.”

Oliver’s condition did not improve and he was transferred to the Neonatal Surgical Unit at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where specialists operated on his diaphragm in the hopes that it would enable him to better control his breathing.

“Unfortunately, the day after his operation Ollie just crashed,” said Ian.

“One of the nurses spotted him struggling and alerted one of the doctors. They took him to intensive care and ventilated him whilst his body recovered from the crash.

“We cannot express how much we appreciate the love, care and attention Oliver received on the Neonatal Surgical Unit, without them Oliver would not be with us today.

“Oliver is a strong willed little boy with a fighting personality. He is still under the treatment of Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is making good progress.”

Ian and his father Adrian, aged 56, hope the cross the finish line of the 13-mile run simultaneously.

Ian added: “The children’s hospital means the earth to me and my dad, because if it wasn’t for them Ollie wouldn’t be with us anymore. He’ll be there cheering us both on on the day.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IanandAdrian to donate.