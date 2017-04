Farmers' fields and grassland have been set alight in arson attacks in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of blazes have been reported in Kendray and Stairfoot, with some along the Trans Pennine Trail.

A force spokesman said: "As the summer months are nearly upon us, we do not want this to escalate as the hot weather can spread the fire causing severe damage and risk to the public."

Anyone with information about those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.