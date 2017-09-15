Fans WILL be able to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United in city centre pubs

Pubs in Sheffield city centre will be allowed to show the Steel City derby on Sunday, September 24.

Sheffield United travel to Sheffield Wednesday for the first Steel City derby in five years, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports.

In previous years, pubs in Sheffield city centre have been banned from showing the game in an effort to maintain safety and minimise fan trouble.

However, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they will not be preventing any pubs from showing the derby this year.

A police spokespersons said: “We are working alongside the licensing industry to identify which pubs will be televising the match and will provide appropriate police support around key locations including the city centre, London Road and Hillsborough Corner.

“Extensive planning is going into the match and our priority is public safety.

“We will be issuing information for fans and members of the public on our social media platforms in the run up to the game.”

The match at Hillsborough, which kicks off at 1.15pm, will coincide with the Sheffield 10K which runs through the heart of the city centre.

A number of roads will also be closed on the day as a result of the event.

Read more at: http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/confusion-as-sheffield-wednesday-v-sheffield-united-derby-clash-moved-to-the-same-day-as-sheffield-10k-1-8657854