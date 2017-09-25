Fans share their treasured memories of Sheffield performer Bobby Knutt

Fans of Sheffield-born entertainer Bobby Knutt have shared their treasured memories of the star following his death at the age of 71.

The Sheffield-born performer had regular roles in pantomimes and was a crowd favourite on the stand-up comedy circuit in the 1970s before later enjoying prominent roles on TV in Emmerdale and Benidorm.

His death - which reportedly happened this morning after a heart attack on holiday in the south of France - has prompted dozens of fans to come forward on social media to share their memories of him.

Peter Scott said: "When I was about eight, Bobby appeared at our pub as one of the Saturday night turns.

"He got changed in my parents bedroom. When he saw me and my brother and sister, he treated us to our own little show on the stairs to the bar.

"My abiding memory is of a kind and very funny man with a set of wind-up false teeth."

Emma Harding added: "Laughed with you at so many pantomimes since being a kid. You are the reason my daughter calls her grandma 'momma' after hearing you say 'little fat mommas' at the panto when she was little."

Neil Thomas posted: "At the 1980 Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday game, Bobby came running towards Wednesday fans with a United strip on the front but turned around and had a Wednesday kit on back.

"Got some right roars."

Claire Woods said: "Used to go and watch him every Christmas with my brother, mum and nanan. His panto's were the best. We all used to shout 'Ey up Nutty!'."

Stirling Hope said Bobby was in good form when he saw him recently in a pub.

He added: "Met him recently in the George and Dragon in Wentworth, and talked about his time in a Ken Loach TV drama about coal mining in which my wife's late father had a small part and of course Benidorm."

Lindsay James described him as a "true gent" and told how he "used to come to the Snake Pass Inn many moons ago when I worked there, such a genuinely lovely man."

Ann Westwood posted: "Happy memories of seeing Bobby at several working men's clubs, I even have one of his singles."

Sakeeta Hissett said: "Another icon from my childhood gone, so many happy memories. Thank you for all the joy and laughter you brought to us all."