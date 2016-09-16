Fans' campaign to help Sheffield Eagles hits £8,000 in two days

Sheffield people have donated more than £8,000 in two days to a fan-led appeal to help the city's rugby league team.

Lifelong fan Nicky Swire set up a campaign to raise £20,000 to keep their club alive until long-term investment is secured.

It didn't take long for support to come flooding in, and at the time of writing the total stood at £8,170, thanks to donations as small as £10 and as big as £1,000.

An unnamed investor has promised his support to the rugby league club. But his funding, including a new stadium costing up to £7 million, depends on whether his plan to build a £35 million biomass power plant is approved by the city council.

The Eagles have a maximum of three games remaining, and have the funds to last for another month. But without further investment they will go into administration at the end of the season, and will have to start again in a lower league.

Nicky, daughter of outgoing chairman Ian Swire, said: "The support and reaction to the campaign has been outstanding – we're overwhelmed by the generosity of our local community and rugby league family. A big thank you to everyone."

The Eagles celebrate winning the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 1998.

To donate to the campaign visit www.gofundme.com/2b7x8hu4.

