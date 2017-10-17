Family raise £8,000 for charity in memory of three-year-old Reuben

The family of a young boy who received treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital have raised £8,000 in his memory.

Reuben Lavric, was three when died last year following a battle with a rare condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, and since then his family raised the money for three charities.

Since Reuben died in August last year, his family, who live in Cleethorpes, have been fundraising for The Sick Children’s Trust, The Children’s Hospital Charity and TOFs.

Dad Peter, who has just completed the Great North Run for the charities, said: “The Sick Children’s Trust, TOFs and The Children’s Hospital Charity are the three charities that really helped Reuben and us as a family.

“We were supported by The Sick Children’s Trust’s Treetop House for months and it really helped relieve some of the stress you experience when your child is so poorly in hospital.

“By having Treetop House, we didn’t have to make the 90 minute journey to the hospital every day – we didn’t have to leave Reuben when he really needed us to be there.

“It also meant that Reuben’s brother, Isaac, could come to visit and stay over - which meant we could ensure he got to spend some time with his brother alongside us.”

When Reuben was born, he was diagnosed with a birth defect called tracheoesophageal fistula / oesophageal atresia, where there’s an abnormal connection between the oesophagus and trachea. At a week old, he was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for surgery to repair the connection.

Three years later, Reuben was readmitted to the specialist hospital after being diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare condition where the body makes too many activated immune cells.

Peter added: “Since Reuben passed away, we have put a lot of effort into thanking these amazing charities .

“Earlier this month I did my first half marathon. It was emotional and whenever I struggled I thought of my son, who fought so bravely.

“Last year, Isaac who was only six-years-old at the time, did a 20 mile sponsored walk which raised over £4,000.

“My wife, Annis, has also been doing lots, including the Great North Swim and holding a Big Chocolate Tea party for The Sick Children’s Trust.”