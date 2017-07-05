Family of young Sheffield man killed in tragic late-night crash issue emotional appeal

The family of young Sheffield man killed in a tragic crash in Sheffield on Saturday night have issued an emotional appeal for privacy.

The victim, named locally as 25-year-old Karl Marsden, was travelling in a black Vauxhall Zafira along Station Road, between Halfway and Killamarsh, when it struck a barrier.

Karl was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Specially-trained officers are providing support for Karl's family and his mother has appealed for privacy to let them grieve "during this difficult time".

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash.

The 25-year-old, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was quizzed by detectives before being released under investigation.

Many of Karl's friends and family posted heartfelt tributes to the 25-year-old on the Star's Facebook page, while floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash.

Lea Marsden wrote: " Sat here with you now bro. Hope your looking down and telling us to stop blubbering! Can't believe you have just gone and left us xxxxx."

Sadie Price said: "Rest in peace baby we love and miss you always and forever. Me and our girls xxxx"

Kylie Martin said: "RIP Karl... my heart goes out to your family at this hard time."

Tracey Anne Heald said: "R.I.P Karl. Thoughts go out to his family xx

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.